Indiana County COVID-19 report
Indiana County saw an increase of 28 new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday, and 127 for May 5-11. The seven-day average case count is 18.
There were 3,585 cases reported statewide, and 21,781 from May 5-11.
There were no new deaths reported in the county, and the total remains at 356.
The Department of Health reported no hospitalized COVID patients.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 52.4 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 37,018, or 46.2 percent, of people fully vaccinated and 5,018 partially vaccinated.
There were 72 booster shots reported, for a total of 18,665 administered since Aug. 13. There were 226 second booster shots reported, for a total of 2,002 since March 29. Both boosters were reported for the period of May 5-11.
Indiana County ranks 59 of 67 counties by percent of population receiving at least one dose.
It ranks worse for younger age groups, at 48 of 67 for those ages 5 to 9 with 11.9 percent vaccinated; 50 of 67 for those ages 10 to 14 at 21.4 percent vaccinated; 63 of 67 for those ages 15 to 19 with 23.2 percent vaccinated; and 64 of 67 for those ages 20 to 24 at 28.9 percent vaccinated.
Data for children and young adults over the last four weeks shows no vaccinations administered to those ages 5 to 19. There were four administered the previous week and 21 for the previous four weeks to those ages 20 to 24.
That shows 76.9 percent of the population ages 5 to 24 are unvaccinated.
Wastewater surveillance for May 1-7 shows no change indicating a sustained presence of COVID-19.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and IUP COVID Dashboard.