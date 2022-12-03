COVID-19 23

As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 39 new cases reported for Indiana County for Nov. 24-30 compared to 48 for the previous week. The seven-day average is 5.6 cases per day, a decrease from 6.9 cases per day for the previous week. There have been 344 cases reported for the period of Oct. 27-Nov. 30.

The daily average of 9.8 cases per day has improved from 13.8 cases per day last month and down from 24.5 cases per day in September. There were 10,730 cases reported statewide, an increase from the 10,053 cases reported last week.

