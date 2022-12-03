As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 39 new cases reported for Indiana County for Nov. 24-30 compared to 48 for the previous week. The seven-day average is 5.6 cases per day, a decrease from 6.9 cases per day for the previous week. There have been 344 cases reported for the period of Oct. 27-Nov. 30.
The daily average of 9.8 cases per day has improved from 13.8 cases per day last month and down from 24.5 cases per day in September. There were 10,730 cases reported statewide, an increase from the 10,053 cases reported last week.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported five hospitalized COVID patients with one in the ICU on Wednesday, up from two the previous week. Information on vaccination status of those patients is not available. COVID-19 statistics were last reported by Indiana Regional Medical Center in May 2022. There has been one death reported for Indiana County. The cumulative total is at 384.
Wastewater surveillance for the week of Nov. 27 to Dec. 3 shows an increasing presence of COVID-19.
The CDC report on Dec. 1 shows that the community risk level for Indiana County and most counties in the region is at low risk. Washington County was elevated to medium risk.
CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days — to determine the COVID-19 community level. New COVID-19 admissions and the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied represent the current potential for strain on the health system.
Data on new cases acts as an early warning indicator of potential increases in health system strain in the event of a COVID-19 surge. Using these data, the COVID-19 community level is classified as low, medium or high.
There have been 238 bivalent boosters administered last week for a total of 7,482 bivalent boosters administered since Sept. 2, 2022; 8.8 percent of the county population has received this booster. The bivalent boosters protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5.
While there is an increase in the third booster (bivalent), that increase is among those who are fully vaccinated. There has been little increase in vaccinations administered in the undervaccinated population for several months. There were only 20 primary shots administered last week and 45.8 percent of the population of Indiana County fully vaccinated. The vaccination rate continues to be lowest among the younger population; 16.6 percent of the age group 5-19 is fully vaccinated. Data for young adults for last week shows that there were no vaccinations administered to those ages 0-24.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health’s most recent update on May 22, 2022, on COVID-19 post-vaccination cases, commonly known as “breakthrough,” includes data from Jan. 1, 2021, to May 11, 2022, which shows the overwhelming majority of cases, hospitalizations and deaths were among unvaccinated, or not fully vaccinated, people.
• 69 percent of reported COVID-19 cases were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people.
• 81 percent of reported hospitalizations with COVID-19 as the primary diagnosis/cause of admission were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people.
• 77 percent of COVID-19-related deaths were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people
The data shows that the COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective for preventing hospitalizations and deaths, even as more post-vaccination cases occur in the context of more transmissible variants and more residents getting vaccinated.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC.