Indiana County COVID-19 report
Indiana County saw an increase of one new case of COVID-19 reported on Monday. The seven-day average case count is five. There have been 174 cases reported this month.
Statewide, there was an increase of 368 cases reported.
There were no new deaths reported Monday, and the county total remains at 351.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported one hospitalized COVID patient, not in the ICU and not on a ventilator.
The hospitalized patient is unvaccinated.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 51.9 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,616 people, or 45.7 percent, fully vaccinated and 4,962 partially vaccinated as of Monday.
There were three booster shots reported, for a total of 18,072 since Aug. 13.
COVID test kits will be available for pickup from 10 a.m. to noon and 1:30 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Indiana County State Health Center, 75 N. 2nd St., Indiana.
A vaccination clinic for those with disabilities ages 5-17 will be held from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at The ARC of Indiana County, 120 N. 5th St., Indiana.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.