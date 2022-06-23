Indiana County COVID-19 report
Indiana County saw an increase of 70 new cases for June 16-22. There have been 317 cases reported this month. The seven-day average is 10 cases per day. There were 12,326 cases reported statewide.
The Department of Health reported 6 hospitalized COVID patients on June 22. There has been one death reported in the county, bringing the total to 364.
Wastewater surveillance for June 12-18, shows a decreasing presence of COVID-19.
The CDC reports that the community risk level for Indiana County is low. Recommendations are to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and to get tested if you have symptoms. People with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask. People may choose to mask at any time.
VACCINE DATA
Indiana County continues to be one of the lowest in the state in the percentage of population vaccinated, ranking 59 of 67 counties; 52.7 percent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 37,271 or 46.5 percent of the population fully vaccinated and 5,023 partially vaccinated.
There were 40 first booster shots administered, for a total of 18,976 since it became available on Aug. 13, and 91 second boosters administered for a total of 3,123 since it became available on March 29.
The county ranks worse for younger age groups, at 46 of 67 counties for those ages 5 to 9 with 12 percent vaccinated; 51 of 67 counties for those ages 10 to 14 at 20.9 percent; 63 of 67 for those ages 15 to 19 with 23.4 percent vaccinated; and 64 of 67 for those ages 20 to 24 at 29.2 percent vaccinated.
Data for young adults over the last week shows no vaccinations administered to those ages 5 to 19. There were one administered last week and 11 for the the previous four weeks to those ages 20 to 24; 76.8 percent of those ages 5 to 24 are unvaccinated.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and IUP COVID dashboard.
The PA DOH dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesday.