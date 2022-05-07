Indiana County COVID-19 report
Indiana County saw 15 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday.
The seven-day average case count is 12. There have been 68 cases reported this month.
Statewide, there was an increase of 3,578 cases reported.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania logged eight cases from April 29-May 5, bringing cases to 222 for the spring semester.
There were no new deaths reported Friday, and the county total remains at 356.
The Department of Health did not report hospitalizations on Friday.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 52.4 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,997 people, or 46.1 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,011 partially vaccinated as of Friday.
Booster shot information was not reported Friday.
Wastewater surveillance for May 1-7 shows no change indicating a sustained presence of COVID-19.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and IUP COVID Dashboard.