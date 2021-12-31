Indiana County saw an increase of 73 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday.
There have been 1,574 cases reported in the county this month, the most since the start of the pandemic. The seven-day average case count is 51.
There were 103 tests reported, and the seven-day average is 78 tests per day.
No new deaths were reported Thursday, and the county total remains at 297.
Statewide, there was an increase of 19,436 cases reported Thursday.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 28 hospitalized COVID patients, with six in the ICU and six on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 23 are unvaccinated and five are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, all are unvaccinated.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 49.8 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 35,168 people fully vaccinated and 4,728 partially vaccinated.
There were 126 booster shots reported from Wednesday, for a total of 13,861 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, IRMC, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.