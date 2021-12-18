Indiana County saw an increase of 45 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday. There have been 996 cases reported this month.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania reported one new case for the period of Dec. 10 to 17, bringing the total to 233 for the fall semester.
The seven-day average case count is 48. Statewide, there was an increase of 8,918 cases.
There was one new death reported in the county, bringing the total to 285. There have been 20 deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 37 hospitalized COVID patients, with six in the ICU and six on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 29 are unvaccinated and eight are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, all are unvaccinated. Most recent county data for children from the Pennsylvania Department of Health shows seven cases in those birth to age 4 and 64 cases in those ages 5 to 18, logged from Dec. 8 to 14.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 48.9 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 34,844 people fully vaccinated and 4,400 partially vaccinated. There were 337 booster shots administered and a total of 12,809 since Aug. 13.
Indiana County ranks 58 of 67 counties by percent of population receiving at least one dose. It ranks worse for younger age groups, at 42 of 67 for those ages 5 to 9 with 9.2 percent vaccinated; 49 of 67 for those ages 10 to 14 at 18.1 percent vaccinated; 63 of 67 for those ages 15 to 19, with 22 percent vaccinated; and 66 of 67 for those ages 20 to 24 at 25.2 percent vaccinated.
Weekly data for children shows 70 doses administered to those ages 5 to 9, or 382 children total. There were 30 doses administered in to those ages 10 to 14, for a total of 781. In 15 to 19 age group, there were 24 vaccines logged for total of 1,519.
