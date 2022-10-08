New cases for Indiana County for Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 2022, were the lowest since July 2022.
As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Indiana County saw 95 new cases, down from 172 for the previous week. The seven-day average has improved to 13.6 cases per day following the previous seven-day average of 24.6 cases per day. There were 12,431 cases reported statewide, down from the 15,025 cases reported last week.
The PA Department of Health reported eight hospitalized COVID patients with none in the ICU on Wednesday, a decrease from nine COVID patients reported a week ago. There has been one death reported for Indiana County, and the total is at 381.
Wastewater surveillance for the week of Oct. 2-8 is indicating a sustained presence of COVID-19.
The CDC reported on Oct. 6 shows that the community risk level for the region has improved. The risk level for Indiana County and Cambria County has improved to low risk.
Most counties in the region are now low risk including Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Westmoreland, Blair, Bedford and Somerset. Elk County is the exception, with the risk level elevated to high risk.
For each level, the CDC recommends actions you can take to help you protect yourself and others from severe impacts of COVID-19.
At all COVID-19 community levels:
• Stay up to date on vaccinations, including recommended booster doses.
• Maintain ventilation improvements.
• Avoid contact with people who have suspected or confirmed COVID-19.
• Follow recommendations for isolation if you have suspected or confirmed COVID-19.
• Follow the recommendations for what to do if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19.
• If you are at high risk of getting very sick, talk with a healthcare provider about additional prevention actions.
Indiana County is seeing very little increase in vaccinations as vaccine hesitancy continues to be an issue. As reported by the DOH on Wednesday, the county is one of the lowest in the state in the percentage of population vaccinated, ranking 58 of 67 counties with 45.1 percent of the population of Indiana County fully vaccinated.
The percentage of the population getting the booster vaccine remains low with only 23.1 percent having received the first booster, and 5.0 percent have received the second booster. There were a total of 19,412 since it became available on Aug. 13, 2021; 4,233 second boosters administered since it became available on March 29, 2022; and 2,762 bivalent boosters administered since Sept. 2, 2022.
The vaccination rate continues to be lowest among the younger population, with 80.4 percent of those ages 5-19 unvaccinated. There have been little or no vaccinations for this younger age group over the past seven months. Data for young adults over the last week shows that there were no vaccinations administered to those ages 5 to 19 and seven administered for the age group of 20-24.
There were no vaccinations reported for ages 0-4.
Recommendations from the CDC include:
Updated (bivalent) boosters
• Updated (bivalent) boosters became available for people age 12 and older over Labor Day weekend. The updated (bivalent) boosters are called “bivalent” because they protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5.
The CDC recommends everyone stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines for their age group:
• Children and teens age 6 months to 17 years
• Adults age 18 years and older
Getting a COVID-19 vaccine after you recover from COVID-19 infection provides added protection against COVID-19.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC.