COVID-19 23

New cases for Indiana County for Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 2022, were the lowest since July 2022.

As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Indiana County saw 95 new cases, down from 172 for the previous week. The seven-day average has improved to 13.6 cases per day following the previous seven-day average of 24.6 cases per day. There were 12,431 cases reported statewide, down from the 15,025 cases reported last week.

