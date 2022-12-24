COVID-19 23

As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 61 new cases reported for Indiana County for Dec. 15-21 compared to 54 for the previous week. The seven-day average is 8.7 cases per day, an increase from 7.7 cases per day for the previous week. There were 14,606 cases reported statewide, an increase from the 13,838 cases reported last week.

The PA Department of Health reported 13 hospitalized COVID patients with none in the ICU on Wednesday, Dec. 14, up from 11 the previous week Information on vaccination status of those patients is not available. Hospitalizations across the state have decreased slightly to 1,317 from 1,329 the previous week. There have been no deaths reported for Indiana County. The cumulative total is at 385.