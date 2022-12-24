As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 61 new cases reported for Indiana County for Dec. 15-21 compared to 54 for the previous week. The seven-day average is 8.7 cases per day, an increase from 7.7 cases per day for the previous week. There were 14,606 cases reported statewide, an increase from the 13,838 cases reported last week.
The PA Department of Health reported 13 hospitalized COVID patients with none in the ICU on Wednesday, Dec. 14, up from 11 the previous week Information on vaccination status of those patients is not available. Hospitalizations across the state have decreased slightly to 1,317 from 1,329 the previous week. There have been no deaths reported for Indiana County. The cumulative total is at 385.
Wastewater surveillance for the week of Dec. 11-17 is indicating a sustained presence of COVID-19.
The CDC report on Dec. 22 shows that the community risk level for Indiana County and most counties in the region is at low risk.
There have been 380 Bivalent boosters administered, an increase from 289 the previous week. A total of 8,449 Bivalent boosters have been administered since Sept. 2, 2022. 10.0 percent of the county population has received this booster. The Bivalent boosters protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the Omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5.
While there is an increase in the third booster (Bivalent), that increase is among those who are fully vaccinated. There has been little increase in vaccinations administered in the under vaccinated population for several months with only 45.9 percent of the population of Indiana County fully vaccinated. The vaccination rate continues to be lowest among the younger population. 16.6 percent of the age group 5-19 is fully vaccinated. Data for young adults for last week shows that there were no vaccinations administered to those ages 5-19.
Why Children and Teens Should Get Vaccinated for COVID-19
There are approximately 28 million children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old in the United States, and there have been nearly 2 million cases of COVID-19 within this age group during the pandemic. COVID-19 can make children very sick and cause children to be hospitalized. In some situations, the complications from infection can lead to death.
Children are as likely to be infected with COVID-19 as adults and can:
• Get very sick from COVID-19
• Have both short and long-term health complications from COVID-19
• Spread COVID-19 to others, including at home and school
On Dec. 9th, 2022, CDC expanded the use of updated (Bivalent) COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months-5 years.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for the Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC.