As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, new cases of COVID-19 continue to improve. There were 10 new cases reported for Indiana County for the period April 20-26, down from 16 the previous week. The seven-day average is 1.4 cases per day, down from 2.3.
There were 1,784 cases reported statewide, down from the 2,317 cases reported last week. New cases statewide have been decreasing since there were 15,719 reported on Jan. 4, 2023.
The PA Department of Health reported two hospitalized COVID patients on Wednesday, April 26. Hospitalizations across the state continue to decrease to 290, down from 341 the previous week . There has been one death reported for Indiana County. The cumulative total is 399.
The CDC report on April 27 shows that the community risk level for Indiana County and surrounding counties in the region is low.
Wastewater surveillance for the week of April 22-29 indicates an increased presence of COVID-19 since the last testing.
There were 24 Bivalent boosters administered during the period of April 20-26, up from 13 the previous week. There have been a total of 9,710 Bivalent boosters administered since Sept. 2, 2022. The Bivalent boosters protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the Omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5.
There has been little increase in vaccinations administered in the under-vaccinated population for several months, with only seven primary vaccines administered this week.
Indiana County ranks among the lowest counties in the region in the percentage of the population fully vaccinated at 46.2 percent and the Bivalent booster remains at 11.5 percent.
The vaccination rate continues to be lowest among the younger population.
Only 16.2 percent of the age group 5-19 is fully vaccinated.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for the Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.