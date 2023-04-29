COVID-19 23

As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, new cases of COVID-19 continue to improve. There were 10 new cases reported for Indiana County for the period April 20-26, down from 16 the previous week. The seven-day average is 1.4 cases per day, down from 2.3.

There were 1,784 cases reported statewide, down from the 2,317 cases reported last week. New cases statewide have been decreasing since there were 15,719 reported on Jan. 4, 2023.