Indiana County saw an increase of six new cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday. The seven-day average case count is seven. There have been 160 cases reported this month.
Statewide, there was an increase of 1,320 cases reported.
There were one new death reported Thursday, and the county total is 350.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported three hospitalized COVID patients, with none in the ICU and none on ventilators.
Of the hospitalized patients, one is unvaccinated and two are vaccinated.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 51.8 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,589 people, or 45.6 percent, fully vaccinated and 4,966 partially vaccinated as of Thursday.
There were 14 booster shots reported, for a total of 18,021 since Aug. 13.
