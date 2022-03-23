Indiana County COVID-19 report
Indiana County saw an increase of three new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday. The seven-day average case count is four.
Statewide, there was an increase of 545 cases reported.
There were no new deaths reported Tuesday, and the county total remains at 351.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported two hospitalized COVID patients, with one in the ICU and one on a ventilator.
The hospitalized patients are unvaccinated.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, as of Monday, 51.9 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,616 people, or 45.7 percent, fully vaccinated and 4,962 partially vaccinated. There were no booster shots reported, and a total of 18,072 has been administered since Aug. 13. Updated vaccination information was not available.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.