Indiana County saw an increase of 210 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday and 232 on Sunday. There have been 1,958 cases reported this month, exceeding the previously monthly high of 1,662 in December 2021.
The seven-day average case count is 151.
There were 163 tests administered on Saturday and 200 on Sunday. The seven-day average is 132 tests per day.
Statewide, there was an increase of 23,775 reported Saturday and 33,266 reported Sunday.
There were three new deaths reported Saturday and none reported Sunday, bringing the county total to 316.
The department of health on Sunday reported 29 hospitalized with four in the ICU and two on ventilators. IRMC last reported Friday that 32 were hospitalized, with 21 unvaccinated and 11 vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, IRMC reported three were unvaccinated and two were vaccinated.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 50.7 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 44.5 percent fully vaccinated.
There are 35,648 people fully vaccinated and 5,361 partially vaccinated.
There were 101 booster shots reported Saturday and 55 reported Sunday, for a total of 15,361 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Department of Corrections.