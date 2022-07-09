As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday, Indiana County saw 65 new cases for July 1-6, a decrease from the 123 reported for the previous week.
The seven-day average is nine cases per day, down from the 15 average cases per day reported last week.
The Department of Health reported one hospitalized COVID patient on Wednesday, down from four reported a week ago. There were no deaths reported in the county, and the total remains at 368.
Wastewater surveillance for July 3-9 is indicating a decreasing presence of COVID-19.
The CDC reports that the community risk level for Indiana County is low. Recommendations are to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and to get tested if you have symptoms. People with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask. People may choose to mask at any time.
VACCINE DATA
Indiana County is seeing very little increase in vaccinations as vaccine hesitancy continues to be an issue.
The county is one of the lowest in the state in the percentage of population vaccinated, ranking 59 of 67 counties; 52.9 percent of the eligible population of Indiana County has received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The vaccination rate continues to be lowest among the younger population, with 76.7 percent of those ages 5-24 unvaccinated.
Data for young adults over the last week show no vaccinations administered to those age 5-19. There were 10 administered last week and 21 for the previous four weeks to those ages 20 to 24.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.