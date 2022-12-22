The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 61 cases for Dec. 15-21. The seven-day average is 8.7 cases per day. There were 14,606 cases reported statewide.
The Department of Health reported 13 hospitalized COVID patients on Dec. 21 with none in the ICU. There were no deaths in the county. The cumulative total is at 385.
Wastewater surveillance for Dec. 11-17 shows a sustained presence of COVID-19.
The CDC report on December 15 shows that the community risk level for Indiana County and most counties in the region are low risk.
There have been 380 Bivalent boosters administered during the period of Dec. 15-21, for a total of 8,449 Bivalent boosters administered since Sept. 2, 2022. 10.0 percent of the county population has received this booster. The Bivalent boosters protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the Omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5.
While there is an increase in the third booster (Bivalent), that increase is among those who are fully vaccinated. There has been little increase in vaccinations administered in the under vaccinated population for several months with only 45.9 percent of the population of Indiana County fully vaccinated. The vaccination rate continues to be lowest among the younger population with 16.6 percent fully vaccinated. Data for young adults for last week shows that there were no primary vaccinations administered to those ages 5-19.
