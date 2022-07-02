As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday, Indiana County saw 123 new cases for June 23-30, an increase from the 70 reported for the previous week. The seven-day average is 15 cases per day, up from the 10 average cases per day reported for the previous week.
June has been the low month for each of the previous two years, but June is 2022 is much higher with a total of 440 cases for the month. There were 17 total cases for the month of June 2020 with 21 days with no cases, and 67 in June 2021 with 11 days with no cases.
There were 18,900 cases reported statewide for a total of 74,071 for the month.
The Department of Health reported five hospitalized COVID patients on June 30. There have been four deaths in the county, bringing the total to 368.
Wastewater surveillance for June 26 through July 2 shows an increasing presence of COVID-19.
The CDC reports that the community risk level for Indiana County is low. Recommendations are to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and to get tested if you have symptoms. People with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask. People may choose to mask at any time.
VACCINE DATA
Indiana County is seeing very little increase in vaccinations as vaccine hesitancy continues to be an issue. The county is one of the lowest in the state in the percentage of eligible population vaccinated, ranking 59 of 67 counties; 52.8 percent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, 37,337 or 46.6 percent of the population fully vaccinated and 5,023 partially vaccinated.
There were 34 first booster shots administered, for a total of 19,010 since it became available on Aug. 13, and 134 second boosters administered for a total of 3,257 since it became available on March 29, 2022.
The county ranks worse for younger age groups with 76.8 percent of those ages 5-24 unvaccinated. Indiana County ranks 45 of 67 counties for those age 5 to 9 with 12.1 percent vaccinated; 51 of 67 counties for those age 10 to 14 at 20.8 percent; 63 of 67 for those age 15 to 19 with 23.3 percent vaccinated; and 64 of 67 for those age 20 to 24 at 29.3 percent vaccinated.
Data for young adults over the last week show no vaccinations administered to those age 5-19. There were eight administered last week and 17 for the previous four weeks to those ages 20 to 24.
POST-VACCINATION DATA
The Department of Health’s monthly update on COVID-19 post-vaccination cases, commonly known as “breakthrough,” was last posted on May 31 and includes data from Jan. 1, 2021, to May 11, 2022, which shows the overwhelming majority of cases, hospitalizations and deaths were among unvaccinated, or not fully vaccinated, people:
• 69 percent of reported COVID cases were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people
• 81 percent of reported COVID-19 hospitalizations with COVID-19 as the primary diagnosis/cause of admission were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people
• 77 percent of COVID-19-related deaths were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people.
The data show that the COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective for preventing hospitalizations and deaths, even as more post-vaccination cases occur in the context of more transmissible variants and more residents getting vaccinated.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The Department of Health dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesday.