As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 77 new cases reported for Indiana County for Jan. 26-Feb. 1, up from 37 for the previous week. The seven-day average is 11.0 cases per day, an increase from 5.3 cases per day for the previous week. There were 10,269 cases reported statewide, down from the 10,940 cases reported last week.
The PA Department of Health reported four hospitalized COVID patients on Wednesday Feb. 1, an increase from three reported for the previous week Hospitalizations across the state have decreased to 1,214 from 1,258 the previous week. There has been one death reported for Indiana County. The cumulative total is at 390.
The CDC report on Feb. 2 shows that the community risk level for Indiana County and most surrounding counties in the region at low risk.
Wastewater surveillance for the week of Jan. 29-Feb. 4 is indicating an increasing presence of COVID-19.
There have been 42 Bivalent boosters administered during the period of Jan. 26-Feb. 1, down from 124 the previous week. There have been a total of 9,369 Bivalent boosters administered since Sept. 2, 2022. The average Bivalent boosters per week have declined to 123 per week over the last four weeks from a weekly average of 640 during the weeks ending Oct. 12-Nov. 23. 11.1 percent of the county population has received this booster. The Bivalent boosters protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the Omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5.
There has been little increase in vaccinations administered in the under vaccinated population for several months with 21 primary vaccines administered this week. Indiana County ranks 59 of 67 counties in the percentage of the population fully vaccinated at 46.1 percent. The vaccination rate continues to be lowest among the younger population. Data for young adults for last week shows that there were no primary vaccinations and five Bivalent boosters administered to those ages 5-24.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for the Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC.