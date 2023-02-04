COVID-19 23

As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 77 new cases reported for Indiana County for Jan. 26-Feb. 1, up from 37 for the previous week. The seven-day average is 11.0 cases per day, an increase from 5.3 cases per day for the previous week. There were 10,269 cases reported statewide, down from the 10,940 cases reported last week.

The PA Department of Health reported four hospitalized COVID patients on Wednesday Feb. 1, an increase from three reported for the previous week Hospitalizations across the state have decreased to 1,214 from 1,258 the previous week. There has been one death reported for Indiana County. The cumulative total is at 390.