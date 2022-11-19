As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 52 new cases reported for Indiana County for Nov. 10-16 compared to 85 for the previous week. The seven-day average is 7.4 cases per day, a decrease from 12.1 cases per day for the previous week. There have been 257 cases reported for the period of Oct. 27-Nov. 16. There were 9,953 cases reported statewide, down from the 12,208 cases reported last week.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported five hospitalized COVID patients with none in the ICU on Wednesday, up from four the previous week. There have been no deaths reported for Indiana County. The cumulative total is at 383.
Wastewater surveillance for the week of Nov. 13-19 is indicating a decreasing presence of COVID-19 for the fifth consecutive week.
The CDC report on Thursday shows that the community risk level for Indiana County and most counties in the region is at low risk. Cambria, Blair, Bedford and Somerset counties have improved to low risk.
There have been 499 bivalent boosters administered last week for a total of 6,736 bivalent boosters administered since Sept. 2, 2022. The bivalent boosters protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5.
While there is an increase in the third booster (bivalent), that increase is among those who are fully vaccinated. There has been little increase in vaccinations administered in the under vaccinated population for several months. There were only 16 primary shots administered last week and 45.7 percent of the population of Indiana County is fully vaccinated. The vaccination rate continues to be lowest among the younger population; 16.7 percent of the age group 5-19 is fully vaccinated. Data for young adults for last week shows that there were no vaccinations administered to those ages 0-24.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC