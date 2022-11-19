COVID-19 23

As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 52 new cases reported for Indiana County for Nov. 10-16 compared to 85 for the previous week. The seven-day average is 7.4 cases per day, a decrease from 12.1 cases per day for the previous week. There have been 257 cases reported for the period of Oct. 27-Nov. 16. There were 9,953 cases reported statewide, down from the 12,208 cases reported last week.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported five hospitalized COVID patients with none in the ICU on Wednesday, up from four the previous week. There have been no deaths reported for Indiana County. The cumulative total is at 383.