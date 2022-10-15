COVID-19 23

As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Indiana County saw 98 new cases for Oct. 6-12, up from 95 for the previous week. The seven-day average is 14 cases per day. There have been 193 cases reported for the period of Sept. 29-Oct. 12. The daily average of 13.8 per day is down from 24.5 for last month. There were 13,256 cases reported statewide, up from the 12,431 cases reported last week.

The PA Department of Health reported 10 hospitalized COVID patients on Wednesday, with none in the ICU, an increase from eight COVID patients reported a week ago. There was one death reported for Indiana County; the total is 382.

