As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Indiana County saw 98 new cases for Oct. 6-12, up from 95 for the previous week. The seven-day average is 14 cases per day. There have been 193 cases reported for the period of Sept. 29-Oct. 12. The daily average of 13.8 per day is down from 24.5 for last month. There were 13,256 cases reported statewide, up from the 12,431 cases reported last week.
The PA Department of Health reported 10 hospitalized COVID patients on Wednesday, with none in the ICU, an increase from eight COVID patients reported a week ago. There was one death reported for Indiana County; the total is 382.
Wastewater surveillance for the week of Oct. 9-15 is indicating a sustained presence of COVID-19.
The CDC report on Oct. 13 shows that the community risk level for the region has increased for several counties. The risk level for Indiana County has been elevated to medium risk. Other counties elevated to medium risk include Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Washington and Westmoreland. Cambria, Blair, Bedford and Somerset counties remain at low risk.
Indiana County is seeing very little increase in vaccinations as vaccine hesitancy continues to be an issue. As reported by the DOH on Wednesday, the county is one of the lowest in the state in the percentage of population vaccinated, ranking 58 of 67 counties with 45.2 percent of the population of Indiana County fully vaccinated.
The vaccination rate continues to be lowest among the younger population, with 80.5 percent of those ages 5-19 unvaccinated. There have been little or no vaccinations for this younger age group over the past eight months. Data for young adults over the last week shows that there were no vaccinations administered to those ages 5 to 19 and one administered for the age group of 20-24.
There were no vaccinations reported for ages 0-4.
The percentage of the population getting the booster vaccine remains low with only 23.1 percent having received the first booster, and 5.0 percent have received the second booster. There were a total of 19,421 first boosters administered since it became available on Aug. 13, 2021, and 4,233 second boosters administered since it became available on March 29, 2022. The PA Department of Health reports that, for people age 12 and older, the only authorized mRNA booster is the updated (bivalent) booster. The bivalent boosters protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5. There were 677 bivalent boosters administered last week for a total of 3,439 since Sept. 2, 2022.
Why should I get a vaccine?
Stopping a pandemic requires using all the tools available. Vaccines work with your immune system so your body will be ready to fight the virus if you are exposed. Other steps, like wearing masks and social distancing, help reduce your chance of being exposed to the virus or spreading it to others. Together, COVID-19 vaccination and following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations will offer the best protection from COVID-19. Vaccines are safe and effective and the best way to protect you and those around you from serious illness. All Pennsylvanians age 6 months and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
The Department of Health’s most recent update on COVID-19 post-vaccination cases includes data from Jan. 1, 2021, to May 11, 2022, which shows the overwhelming majority of cases, hospitalizations and deaths were among unvaccinated, or not fully vaccinated, people. The data shows that the COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective for preventing hospitalizations and deaths, even as more post-vaccination cases occur in the context of more transmissible variants and more residents getting vaccinated.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC.