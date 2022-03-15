Indiana County saw no increase in new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday.
There have been 139 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 10.
Statewide, there was an increase of 247 cases reported.
There were no new deaths reported Monday, and the county total remains at 348.
There have been five deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported three hospitalized COVID patients, with none in the ICU and none on ventilators.
Of the hospitalized patients, all are unvaccinated.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 51.8 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,564 people, or 45.6 percent, fully vaccinated and 4,973 partially vaccinated as of Monday.
There were two booster shots reported, for a total of 17,986 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.