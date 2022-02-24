Indiana County saw an increase of 37 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday. There have been 896 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 26. Statewide there was an increase of 2,791.
There were three new deaths reported Wednesday, bringing the county to 340. There have been 16 deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 10 hospitalized COVID patients, with two in the ICU and two on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, six are unvaccinated and four are vaccinated.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 51.6 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,327 people, or 45.3 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,057 partially vaccinated as of Wednesday.
There were 22 booster shots reported for a total of 17,675 administered since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.