As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 94 new cases reported for Indiana County for Oct. 20-26 compared to 99 for the previous week. The seven-day average is 13.4 cases per day. There have been 386 cases reported for the period of Sept. 29-Oct. 26. The daily average of 13.4 per day has improved from 24.5 for last month and down from 37.0 cases per day in October 2021. There were 13,783 cases reported statewide, an increase from the 10,843 cases reported last week.
The PA Department of Health reported four hospitalized COVID patients on Wednesday, with none in the ICU, a decrease from eight COVID patients reported a week ago. There have been no deaths reported for Indiana County and the total is at 382.
Wastewater surveillance for the week of Oct. 23-29 is indicating a decreasing presence of COVID-19.
The CDC report on Oct. 27 shows that the community risk level for the region has improved. The risk level for Indiana County and most counties in the region is reported as low risk. Elk County is the exception, elevated to medium risk.
VACCINE DATA
There have been 674 bivalent boosters administered last week for a total of 4,915 bivalent boosters administered since Sept. 2, 2022. The bivalent boosters protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5.
While there is an increase in the third booster (bivalent), that increase is among those who are fully vaccinated. There has been no increase in fully vaccinated and vaccinations in the younger population for several months. Only 45.4 percent of the population of Indiana County is fully vaccinated; 23.1 percent of those age 5-19 are vaccinated. Data for young adults for the month of October shows that there were no vaccinations administered to those age 0-19 and 13 vaccinations administered for those age 20-24.
Stopping a pandemic requires using all the tools available. Vaccines work with your immune system so your body will be ready to fight the virus if you are exposed. Other steps, like wearing masks and social distancing, help reduce your chance of being exposed to the virus or spreading it to others.
COVID-19 RECOMMENDATIONS — AFTER BEING EXPOSED TO COVID-19
Start precautions immediately
Wear a mask as soon as you find out you were exposed.
Start counting from Day 1
Day 0 is the day of your last exposure to someone with COVID-19
Day 1 is the first full day after your last exposure.
Continue precautions for 10 full days
You can still develop COVID-19 up to 10 days after you have been exposed. Wear a high-quality mask or respirator any time you are around others inside your home or indoors in public. Watch for symptoms: fever (100.4 °F or greater), cough, shortness of breath, other COVID-19 symptoms.
If you develop symptoms: Isolate immediately, get tested and stay home until you know the result.
Get tested at least five full days after your last exposure.
Test even if you don't develop symptoms.
If you test negative: Continue taking precautions through Day 10.
Wear a high-quality mask when around others at home and indoors in public.
If you test positive: Isolate immediately
Wear a high-quality mask when around others at home and indoors in public.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC.