COVID-19 23

As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 94 new cases reported for Indiana County for Oct. 20-26 compared to 99 for the previous week. The seven-day average is 13.4  cases per day. There have been 386 cases reported for the period of Sept. 29-Oct. 26. The daily average of 13.4 per day has improved from 24.5 for last month and down from 37.0 cases per day in October 2021. There were 13,783 cases reported statewide, an increase from the 10,843 cases reported last week.

The PA Department of Health reported four hospitalized COVID patients on Wednesday, with none in the ICU, a decrease from eight COVID patients reported a week ago. There have been no deaths reported for Indiana County and the total is at 382.

Tags