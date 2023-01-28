As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 37 new cases reported for Indiana County for January 19-25, down from 51 for the previous week and the lowest since Nov. 30, 2022, when there were 39 reported cases..
The seven-day average is 5.3 cases per day, a decrease from 7.3 cases per day for the previous week. There were 10,940 cases reported statewide, down from 11,045 cases reported last week.
The PA Department of Health reported three hospitalized COVID patients on Wednesday, Jan. 25, a decrease from four reported for the previous week.
Hospitalizations across the state have decreased to 1,258 from 1,347 the previous week. There has been one death reported for Indiana County. The cumulative total is at 389.
Wastewater surveillance for the week of Jan. 22-28 is indicating an increasing presence of COVID-19.
The CDC report on Jan. 27 shows that the community risk level for Indiana County and most surrounding counties in the region at low risk.
There have been 124 bivalent boosters administered during the period of Jan. 19-25, down from 148 the previous week. There have been a total of 9,327 bivalent boosters administered since Sept. 2, 2022. The number of bivalent vaccines administered have been declining from a weekly average of 640 during the weeks ending Oct. 12- Nov. 23; 301 for the weeks ending Nov. 30-Dec. 21; and 178 per week for the weeks ended Dec. 28-Jan. 25; 11.1 percent of the county population has received this booster. The bivalent boosters protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5.
There has been little increase in vaccinations administered in the undervaccinated population for several months with 14 primary vaccines administered this week. Indiana County ranks 59 of 67 counties in the percentage of the population fully vaccinated at 46.1 percent. The vaccination rate continues to be lowest among the younger population.
Data for young adults for last week shows that there were no primary vaccinations and 17 bivalent boosters administered to those ages 5-24.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for the Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC.