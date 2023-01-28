COVID-19 23

As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 37 new cases reported for Indiana County for January 19-25, down from 51 for the previous week and the lowest since Nov. 30, 2022, when there were 39 reported cases..

The seven-day average is 5.3 cases per day, a decrease from 7.3 cases per day for the previous week. There were 10,940 cases reported statewide, down from 11,045 cases reported last week.