Indiana County saw an increase of 58 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday. There have been 527 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 48.
Statewide, there was an increase of 4,629 cases reported.
There were no new deaths reported Thursday, and the county remains at 328. There have been four deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 19 hospitalized COVID patients, with two in the ICU and none on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, six are unvaccinated and 13 are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, both are unvaccinated.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 51.4 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,128 people, or 45.1 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,098 partially vaccinated as of Thursday. There were 15 boosters reported, for a total of 17,343 administered since Aug. 13.
Please note: The COVID-19 drive-thru testing site has moved to 1107 Wayne Ave. in Indiana, the former S&T Bank building across from the KCAC.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.