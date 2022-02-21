Indiana County saw an increase of 38 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday and 19 reported Sunday. There have been 830 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 29.
There were no new deaths reported Saturday and five reported Sunday, bringing the county total to 337. There have been 13 deaths reported this month.
The department of health reported five hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with none in the ICU and none on ventilators.
As of Friday, Indiana Regional Medical Center reported eight hospitalized COVID patients, with three unvaccinated and five vaccinated.
Statewide, there was an increase of 4,277 cases reported Saturday and 1,393 on Sunday.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 51.6 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,304 people, or 45.3 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,058 partially vaccinated as of Sunday.
Booster shots were not reported for the weekend, and the total remains at 17,581 administered since Aug. 13 as of Friday.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.