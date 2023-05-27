As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were three new cases reported for Indiana County for the period of May 19-24, down from 10 cases the previous week.
As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were three new cases reported for Indiana County for the period of May 19-24, down from 10 cases the previous week.
The seven-day average is 0.4 cases per day.
There were 1,051 cases reported statewide, down from the 1,494 cases reported last week.
The PA Department of Health reported no hospitalized COVID patients on Wednesday. Hospitalizations across the state increased to 260, up from 249 the previous week. There have been two deaths reported for Indiana County. The cumulative total is at 402.
The wastewater surveillance report on May 26 is indicating an increased presence of COVID-19 since the last testing.
The CDC last reported on May 4 that the community risk level for Indiana County and surrounding counties in the region is at low risk.
VACCINE DATA
There were 11 bivalent boosters administered during the period of May 18-24, down from 19 the previous week.
There have been a total of 9,769 bivalent boosters administered since Sept. 2, 2022. The bivalent boosters protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5.
There has been little increase in vaccinations administered in the undervaccinated population for several months. Indiana County ranks among the lowest counties in the region in the percentage of the population fully vaccinated at 46.3 percent and the bivalent booster at 11.6 percent.
The vaccination rate continues to be lowest among the younger population.
Only 16.2 percent of the age group 5-19 is fully vaccinated.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for the Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
