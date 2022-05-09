Indiana County saw an increase of 18 new cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday and eight reported Sunday.
The seven-day average case count is 13.
Statewide, there was an increase of 3,583 cases reported Saturday and 2,662 reported Sunday.
There were no deaths over the weekend.
The Department of Health did not report hospitalizations for the weekend.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 52.3 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 37,005, or 46.1 percent, of people fully vaccinated and 5,012 partially vaccinated.
Both first and second booster shot information was not reported Saturday or Sunday.
Wastewater surveillance for May 1-7 shows no change indicating a sustained presence of COVID-19.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, IRMC, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.