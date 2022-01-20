Indiana County saw an increase of 109 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday. There have been 2,278 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 154.
There were no new deaths reported Wednesday, and the county remains at 316. There have been 19 deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 27 hospitalized COVID patients, with six in the ICU and two on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 20 are unvaccinated and seven are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, five are unvaccinated and one is vaccinated.
Statewide, there was an increase of 18,207 cases reported Wednesday.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 50.8 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 35,701 people, or 44.5 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,051 partially vaccinated as of Wednesday.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.