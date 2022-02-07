Indiana County saw an increase of 62 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday and 48 reported Sunday. There have been 374 cases reported this month. The seven-day average case count is 62.
There was one new death reported Saturday and none reported Sunday, bringing the county total to 328. There have been four deaths reported this month.
The department of health reported 24 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with three in the ICU and none on ventilators.
As of Friday, Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 27 hospitalized COVID patients, with 13 unvaccinated and 14 vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, all four were unvaccinated.
Statewide, there was an increase of 8,434 cases reported Saturday and 2,794 on Sunday.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 51.3 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,055 people, or 45 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,102 partially vaccinated as of Sunday.
There were 45 booster shots reported Saturday and 14 reported Sunday, for a total of 17,240 administered since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.