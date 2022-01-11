Indiana County saw an increase of 99 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday. There have been 999 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 119.
There were 106 tests reported. The seven-day average is 113 tests per day.
There were no new deaths reported Monday, and the county remains at 306. There have been nine deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 34 hospitalized COVID patients, with six in the ICU and five on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 29 are unvaccinated and five are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, five are unvaccinated and one is vaccinated. Statewide, there was an increase of 29,060 cases reported Monday.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 50.4 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 35,471 people fully vaccinated and 4,913 partially vaccinated as of Monday.
There were 30 booster shots reported for a total of 14,702 administered since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.