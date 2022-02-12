Indiana County saw an increase of 33 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday. There have been 560 cases reported this month. The seven-day average case count is 42.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania reported 12 cases, logged from Feb. 4 to 10, for a total of 190 reported for the spring semester.
There were two new deaths reported in the county, bringing the total to 330. There have been six deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 16 hospitalized COVID patients, with one in the ICU and none on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, five are unvaccinated and 10 are vaccinated. The ICU patient is unvaccinated.
Most recent county data for children from the Pennsylvania Department of Health shows 12 cases in those birth to age 4 and 37 cases in those ages 5 to 18, logged from Feb. 2 to 8.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 51.4 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,151, or 45.1 percent, of people fully vaccinated and 5,085 partially vaccinated.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Indiana Regional Medical Center, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.