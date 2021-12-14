Indiana County saw an increase of 22 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday. There have been 814 cases reported in the county this month.
The seven-day average case count is 67.
There were no new deaths reported on Monday, with the county total remaining at 277.
There have been 12 deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 45 hospitalized COVID patients, with eight in the ICU and six on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 38 are unvaccinated and seven are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, seven are unvaccinated and one is vaccinated.
Statewide, there was an increase of 5,395 cases reported Monday.
In Indiana County, 48.6 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 34,468 people fully vaccinated and 4,450 partially vaccinated as of Monday. There were 58 booster shots administered for a total of 11,795 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.