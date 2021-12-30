Indiana County saw an increase of 92 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday. There have been 1,501 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 46.
There were 108 tests reported. The seven-day average is 75 tests per day.
There were four deaths reported Wednesday, bringing the county total to 297. There have been 32 deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 30 hospitalized COVID patients, with five in the ICU and four on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 25 are unvaccinated and five are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, all are unvaccinated.
Statewide, there was an increase of 17,520 cases reported Wednesday.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 49.6 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 35,129 people fully vaccinated and 4,675 partially vaccinated as of Wednesday.
Booster shots were not reported; a total of 13,735 have been administered since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.