Indiana County COVID-19 report
Indiana County saw an increase of seven new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday. The seven-day average case count is eight. There have been 154 cases reported this month.
Statewide, there was an increase of 788 cases reported.
There were no new deaths reported Wednesday, and the county total remains at 349.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported three hospitalized COVID patients, with none in the ICU and none on ventilators.
Of the hospitalized patients, two are unvaccinated and one is vaccinated.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 51.8 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,578 people, or 45.6 percent, fully vaccinated and 4,970 partially vaccinated as of Wednesday.
There were 14 booster shots reported, for a total of 18,007 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.