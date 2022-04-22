Indiana County saw 11 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday.
The seven-day average case count is six. There have been 82 cases reported this month.
Statewide, there was an increase of 1,844 cases reported.
There was one new death reported Thursday, bringing the county total to 355.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported two hospitalized COVID patients, with none in the ICU or on a ventilator. Both patients are vaccinated.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 52.2 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,883 people, or 46 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,004 partially vaccinated as of Thursday.
There were nine booster shots reported, for a total of 18,476 administered since Aug. 13.
Wastewater surveillance for April 10-16 shows an increasing presence of COVID-19.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.