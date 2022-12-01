Indiana County COVID-19 report
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 39 cases for Nov. 24-30, 2022. The seven-day average is 5.6 cases per day. There have been 344 cases reported for the period of Oct. 27-Nov. 30. There were 10,730 cases reported statewide.
The Department of Health reported five hospitalized COVID patients on Nov. 30 with one in the ICU. There was one death in the county. The cumulative total is at 384.
Wastewater surveillance for Nov. 20-26 shows a decreasing presence of COVID-19.
The CDC report on Nov. 25 shows that the community risk level for Indiana County and most counties in the region is low risk.
There have been 238 Bivalent boosters administered during the period of Nov. 26-30, for a total of 7,482 Bivalent boosters administered since Sept. 2, 2022. To date, 8.8 percent of the county population has received this booster. The bivalent boosters protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the Omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5.
While there is an increase in the third booster (Bivalent), that increase is among those who are fully vaccinated. There has been little increase in vaccinations administered in the under vaccinated population for several months. There were only 20 primary shots administered last week and 45.8 percent of the population of Indiana County fully vaccinated. The vacation rate continues to be lowest among the younger population. Data for young adults for last week shows that there were no vaccinations administered to those ages 0-24.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for the Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC.