Indiana County COVID-19 report
As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 120 new cases reported for Indiana County for Oct. 27-Nov. 2 compared to 94 for the previous week. The seven-day average is 17.1 cases per day, an increase from 13.4 cases per day for the previous week.
There were 13,038 cases reported statewide, a down from the 13,783 cases reported last week.
The state Department of Health reported four hospitalized COVID patients with none in the ICU on Wednesday, no change from the previous week. There has been one death reported for Indiana County. The cumulative total is at 383.
Wastewater surveillance for the week of Oct. 30-Nov. 5 is indicating a decreasing presence of COVID-19 for the third consecutive week.
The CDC report on Nov. 3 shows that the community risk level for Indiana County and most counties in the region is low risk.
There have been 737 bivalent boosters administered last week for a total of 5,652 bivalent boosters administered since Sept. 2, 2022. The bivalent boosters protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5.
While there is an increase in the third booster (bivalent), that increase is among those who are fully vaccinated. There has been little increase in vaccinations administered in the undervaccinated population for several months. Only 45.5 percent of the population of Indiana County is fully vaccinated.
The vaccination rate continues to be lowest among the younger population. Ages 5-19 years old are 16.7 percent fully vaccinated. Fully vaccinated by age group are: ages 5-9, 10.0 percent; ages 10-14, 17.9 percent; ages 15-19, 19.9 percent; and ages 20-24, 24.7 percent.
Data for young adults for last week shows that there were no vaccinations administered to those ages 0-19 and two vaccinations administered for ages 20-24.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC.