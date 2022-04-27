Indiana County saw six new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday.
The seven-day average case count is seven. There have been 112 cases reported this month.
Statewide, there was an increase of 1,538 cases reported.
There were no new deaths reported Tuesday, and the county total remains at 355.
The Department of Health reported three hospitalized COVID patients, with none in the ICU or on a ventilator.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 52.3 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,912 people, or 46 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,014 partially vaccinated as of Tuesday.
There were four booster shots reported, for a total of 18,525 administered since Aug. 13. There have been 1,444 second booster shots administered since March 29.
Wastewater surveillance for April 17-23 shows a decreasing presence of COVID-19.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.