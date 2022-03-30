Indiana County COVID-19 report
Indiana County saw an increase of five new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday. The seven-day average case count is two.
Statewide, there was an increase of 593 cases reported.
There was one new death reported Tuesday, bringing the county total to 352.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported three hospitalized COVID patients, with none in the ICU and none on a ventilator. Two patients are unvaccinated and one is vaccinated.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, as of Monday, 51.9 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,673 people, or 45.7 percent, fully vaccinated and 4,979 partially vaccinated. There were 11 booster shots reported, for a total of 18,160 administered since Aug. 13.
