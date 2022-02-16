Indiana County saw an increase of 22 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday. There have been 672 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 37.
Statewide, there was an increase of 2,481 cases reported.
There were no new deaths reported Tuesday, and the county total remains at 330. There have been six deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 15 hospitalized COVID patients, with one in the ICU and one on a ventilator. Of the hospitalized patients, six are unvaccinated and nine are vaccinated. The ICU patient is unvaccinated.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 51.5 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,205 people, or 45.1 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,069 partially vaccinated as of Tuesday.
There were 10 booster shots reported, for a total of 17,433 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.