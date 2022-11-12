As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 85 new cases reported for Indiana County for Nov. 3-9 compared to 120 for the previous week.
The seven-day average is 12.1 cases per day, a decrease from 17.1 cases per day for the previous week. There have been 205 cases reported for the period of Oct. 27-Nov. 9. There were 12,208 cases reported statewide, a down from the 13,038 cases reported last week.
The PA Department of Health reported four hospitalized COVID patients with none in the ICU on Wednesday Nov. 9, no change from the previous week There have been no deaths reported for Indiana County. The cumulative total is at 383.
Wastewater surveillance for the week of Oct. 30-Nov. 5 indicates a decreasing presence of COVID-19.
The CDC report on Nov. 10 shows that the community risk level for Indiana County and many counties in the region is low risk. Cambria, Blair, Bedford and Somerset have been elevated to Medium Risk.
There have been 585 Bivalent boosters administered last week for a total of 6,237. Bivalent boosters administered since Sept. 2, 2022. The Bivalent boosters protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the Omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5.
While there is an increase in the third booster (Bivalent), that increase is among those who are fully vaccinated. There has been little increase in vaccinations administered in the under vaccinated population for several months. There were only 46 primary shots administered last week.
Only 45.6 percent of the population of Indiana County is fully vaccinated. The vaccination rate continues to be lowest among the younger population. The ages 5-19 years old are 16.7 percent fully vaccinated. Fully vaccinated by age group are: Ages 5-9 10 percent; ages 10-14, 18 percent; ages 15-19, 19.9 percent; ages 20-24, 24.7 percent.
Data for young adults for last week shows that there were no vaccinations administered to those ages 5-19 and three vaccinations administered for ages 20-24.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for the Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC.