As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 85 new cases reported for Indiana County for Nov. 3-9 compared to 120 for the previous week.

The seven-day average is 12.1 cases per day, a decrease from 17.1 cases per day for the previous week. There have been 205 cases reported for the period of Oct. 27-Nov. 9. There were 12,208 cases reported statewide, a down from the 13,038 cases reported last week.