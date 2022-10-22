COVID-19 23

As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 99 new cases reported for Indiana County for Oct. 13-19 compared to 98 for the previous week. The seven-day average is 14 cases per day for the third consecutive week. There have been 292 cases reported for the period of Sept. 29-Oct. 19. The daily average of 13.9 per day is down from 24.5 for last month.

The previous two years have shown a spike in COVID cases during the fall and winter months. The surge hit earlier last year than 2020; 2021 showed much higher numbers with September at 36.9 cases per day and October at 37.0 cases per day. Cases increased to 51.9 per day in November, 53.6 in December and a high of 118.9 cases per day in January 2022.

Tags