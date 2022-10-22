As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 99 new cases reported for Indiana County for Oct. 13-19 compared to 98 for the previous week. The seven-day average is 14 cases per day for the third consecutive week. There have been 292 cases reported for the period of Sept. 29-Oct. 19. The daily average of 13.9 per day is down from 24.5 for last month.
The previous two years have shown a spike in COVID cases during the fall and winter months. The surge hit earlier last year than 2020; 2021 showed much higher numbers with September at 36.9 cases per day and October at 37.0 cases per day. Cases increased to 51.9 per day in November, 53.6 in December and a high of 118.9 cases per day in January 2022.
There were 10,843 cases reported statewide, down from the 13,256 cases reported last week.
The PA Department of Health reported eight hospitalized COVID patients on Wednesday, with none in the ICU, a decrease from 10 COVID patients reported a week ago. There have been no deaths reported for Indiana County and the total is at 382.
Wastewater surveillance for the week of Oct. 16-22 is indicating a decreasing presence of COVID-19.
The CDC report on Oct. 20 shows that the community risk level for the region has improved. The risk level for Indiana County has been lowered to low risk. Other counties improving to low risk include Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Washington and Westmoreland. Cambria, Blair, Bedford and Somerset counties remain at low risk.
Indiana County is seeing very little increase in vaccinations as vaccine hesitancy continues to be an issue. As reported by the DOH on Wednesday, the county is one of the lowest in the state in the percentage of population vaccinated, ranking 58 of 67 counties with 45.3 percent of the population of Indiana County fully vaccinated.
The vaccination rate continues to be lowest among the younger population, with 80.5 percent of those ages 5-19 unvaccinated. There have been little or no vaccinations for this younger age group over the past eight months. Data for young adults over the last week shows that there were no vaccinations administered to those ages 0-24.
There have been 802 bivalent boosters administered last week for a total of 4,241 bivalent boosters administered since Sept. 2, 2022. The bivalent boosters protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5.
Stopping a pandemic requires using all the tools available. Vaccines work with your immune system so your body will be ready to fight the virus if you are exposed. Other steps, like wearing masks and social distancing, help reduce your chance of being exposed to the virus or spreading it to others.
COVID-19 vaccines for children
COVID-19 vaccines are available for individuals age 6 months and older.
About the pediatric vaccine
The pediatric vaccine is safe, and it is highly effective at protecting children against COVID-19-related illness, hospitalization and death. Vaccinating children against COVID-19 is the best way to keep families and communities healthy and schools safe. The CDC recommendation comes after thorough evaluations by the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices as well as the Food and Drug Administration.
COVID-19 vaccine dosage is based on age on the day of vaccination, not on size or weight
All Pennsylvanians age 6 months and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Those age 6 months to 18 years require a parental consent. Children get a smaller dose of COVID-19 vaccine than teens and adults that is the right amount for their age group. The CDC recommends that people age 5 years and older receive one updated (bivalent) booster if it has been at least two months since their last COVID-19 vaccine dose.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC.