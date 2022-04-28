Indiana County COVID-19 report
Indiana County saw five new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday.
The seven-day average case count is six. There have been 117 cases reported this month.
Statewide, there was an increase of 2,173 cases reported. Two cases were reported Wednesday at SCI Pine Grove.
There were no new deaths reported Wednesday, and the county total remains at 355.
The Department of Health reported one hospitalized COVID patient, with none in the ICU or on a ventilator.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 52.3 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,926 people, or 46 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,010 partially vaccinated as of Wednesday.
There were 10 booster shots reported, for a total of 18,535 administered since Aug. 13.
There were 47 second booster shots reported, for a total of 1,491 administered since March 29.
Wastewater surveillance for April 17-23 shows a decreasing presence of COVID-19.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.