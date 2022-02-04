Indiana County saw an increase of 91 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday. There have been 193 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 86.
Statewide, there was an increase of 7,246 cases reported.
There were no new deaths reported Thursday, and the county remains at 326. There have been two deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 24 hospitalized COVID patients, with three in the ICU and two on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 12 are unvaccinated and 12 are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, all are unvaccinated.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 51.3 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,002 people, or 44.9 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,117 partially vaccinated as of Thursday. There were 46 boosters reported, for a total of 17,150 administered since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.