Indiana County saw an increase of 88 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday, 63 on Saturday and 62 on Sunday. The seven-day average case count is 62.
There were 105 tests administered Friday, 79 on Saturday and 104 on Sunday. The seven-day average is 84 tests per day.
Statewide, there was an increase of 23,268 cases reported Friday, 23,189 reported Saturday and 17,611 reported Sunday.
There were no new deaths reported Friday and Sunday, and one reported Saturday, bringing the county total to 298.
The department of health on Sunday reported 24 hospitalized with three in the ICU and three on ventilators. IRMC last reported Dec. 31 that 19 were unvaccinated and five vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, IRMC reported all were unvaccinated.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 49.9 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 35,233 people fully vaccinated and 4,775 partially vaccinated.
There were 138 booster shots reported Friday and 136 reported Saturday, for a total of 14,135 since Aug. 13. Sunday’s booster numbers were not reported.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Department of Corrections.