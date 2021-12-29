Indiana County saw an increase of 43 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday. There have been 1,409 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 37.
There were 59 tests reported. The seven-day average is 66 tests per day.
There was one death reported Tuesday, bringing the county total to 293. There have been 28 deaths reported this month.
The state department of health reported 28 hospitalized COVID patients, with seven in the ICU and seven on ventilators.
The latest available statistics from Indiana Regional Medical Center from Friday showed 16 patients were unvaccinated and four were vaccinated, with all ICU patients unvaccinated.
Statewide, there was an increase of 11,206 cases reported Tuesday.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 49.6 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 35,088 people fully vaccinated and 4,652 partially vaccinated as of Tuesday.
There were 91 booster shots administered for a total of 13,735 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.