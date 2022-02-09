The Pennsylvania Department of Health made adjustments to correct data for Monday statewide.
There were no new deaths reported Tuesday, and the county total remains at 328.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 21 hospitalized COVID patients, with two in the ICU and one on a ventilator. Of the hospitalized patients, nine are unvaccinated and 12 are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, one is unvaccinated and one vaccinated.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 51.4 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,099 people, or 45 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,099 partially vaccinated as of Tuesday.
There were 60 booster shots reported for a total of 17,312 administered since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.