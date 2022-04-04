Indiana County saw an increase of four new cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday. There have been four cases reported this month.
The seven-day average case count is three.
Statewide, there was an increase of 653 cases reported Saturday.
There were no new deaths reported in the county Saturday, and the total remains at 352.
The department of health reported three hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with one in the ICU and one on a ventilator.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 51.9 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,713, or 45.8 percent, of people fully vaccinated and 5,005 partially vaccinated.
There were 21 booster shots reported Saturday, for a total of 18,229 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, IRMC, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.
Note: Department of Health data was not reported on Sunday for positive cases, statewide numbers and booster shots.