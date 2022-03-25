Indiana County saw an increase of six new cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday. The seven-day average case count is three. There have been 184 cases reported this month.
Statewide, there was an increase of 958 cases reported.
There were no new deaths reported Thursday, and the county total remains at 351.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported four hospitalized COVID patients, with none in the ICU and one on a ventilator.
Of the hospitalized patients, three are unvaccinated and one is vaccinated.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 51.9 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,646 people, or 45.7 percent, fully vaccinated and 4,968 partially vaccinated as of Thursday.
There were 10 booster shots reported, for a total of 18,102 since Aug. 13.
