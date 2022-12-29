The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 57 cases for Dec. 22-28. The seven-day average is 8.1 cases per day. There were 12,965 cases reported statewide.
The Department of Health reported 12 hospitalized COVID patients on Wednesday with none in the ICU. There was one death in the county. The cumulative total is at 386.
Wastewater surveillance for Dec. 18-24 shows an increasing presence of COVID-19.
The CDC report on Dec. 22 shows that the community risk level for Indiana County and most counties in the region are low risk.
There have been 99 bivalent boosters administered during the period of Dec. 22-28, for a total of 8,548 bivalent boosters administered since Sept. 2, 2022; 10.2 percent of the county population has received this booster. The bivalent boosters protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5.
While there had been an increase in the third booster (bivalent), that increase is among those who are fully vaccinated. There has been little increase in vaccinations administered in the undervaccinated population for several months, with only 46.0 percent of the population of Indiana County fully vaccinated.
The vaccination rate continues to be lowest among the younger population with 16.6 percent fully vaccinated. Data for young adults for last week shows that there were two primary vaccinations and 14 bivalent boosters administered to those ages 5-19.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for the Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC.